Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $29,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,585.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,611.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,545.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

Get Our Latest Report on AZO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock valued at $38,497,878 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.