Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 13,676 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,676 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $30,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $133.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $136.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,400 shares of company stock worth $4,753,653 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.