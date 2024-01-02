Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,087 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $39,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $514.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $522.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.25 and a 52 week high of $573.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

