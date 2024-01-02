Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 20,991 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,991 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

