Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,836 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $36,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.2 %

APD stock opened at $273.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.63 and a 1-year high of $320.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.64.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.