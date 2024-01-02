Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,356 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,111 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $30,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after acquiring an additional 541,566 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $224.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

