Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 4,983 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.0% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $244,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $582.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $553.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $585.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

