Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,556 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $27,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,474,000 after acquiring an additional 213,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,861,000 after buying an additional 149,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $270.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

