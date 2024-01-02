Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 9,062 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $28,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.87. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Bank of America raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

