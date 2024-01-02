Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Takes $32.90 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 239,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,904,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Airbnb by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Barclays cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $136.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.02. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $83.60 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $5,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,002,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,630,708.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $5,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,630,708.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,128,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,157,662 shares of company stock worth $159,050,572 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

