Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $34,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $252.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.55 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

