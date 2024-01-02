Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

CHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $7.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $935.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth $1,622,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 332,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,987,000 after buying an additional 605,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.