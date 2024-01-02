Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Biogen were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Biogen by 176,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,263,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,385,000 after buying an additional 263,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,012,000 after buying an additional 224,668 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. HSBC started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $258.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

