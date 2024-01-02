Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $555.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $484.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.