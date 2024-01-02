Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $874,947,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $318,480,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $131.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COF

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.