Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $103.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.62. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

