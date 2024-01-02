Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 251,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

NYSE BK opened at $52.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

