Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $447,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 84,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $1,472,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EW

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,943 shares of company stock worth $9,993,761 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.