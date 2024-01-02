Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 690 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Welltower were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2,083.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

