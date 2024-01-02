Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Price Performance
Shares of CIDM opened at $1.35 on Monday. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.34 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.05.
About Cinedigm
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.