Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,700 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $77,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 477,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 29.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

