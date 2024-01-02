Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 803 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,568,940,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 967,777 shares of company stock worth $18,977,491 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 286.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

