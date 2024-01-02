Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $15,658,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,468,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,878 shares of company stock worth $65,933,068 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $121.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $124.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

