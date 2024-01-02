Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

