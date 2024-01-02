Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $337.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.17 and its 200-day moving average is $307.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.