Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth $1,877,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HISF opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $31.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

