Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $333,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,926 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 218,244 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $827,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Trust CO raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 25,132 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.