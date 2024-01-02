Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 338.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $71,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

MLM opened at $498.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.22 and its 200 day moving average is $447.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.94 and a fifty-two week high of $500.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

