Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $524,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

