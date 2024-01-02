Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.41 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

