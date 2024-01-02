Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,798,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after acquiring an additional 612,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

