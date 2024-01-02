Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $54.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

