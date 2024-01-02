Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,368 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $24.47.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.