Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,189 in the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Articles

