Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $582.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.48. The company has a market cap of $553.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

