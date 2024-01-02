Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $52.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

