Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 136,977.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,380,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227,834 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after buying an additional 75,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $19.00.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

