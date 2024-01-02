Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 114.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 60.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $1,387,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IHAK stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $710.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.