Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Down 19.4% in December

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
