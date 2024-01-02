Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Down 19.4% in December

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,543,000 after buying an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 866,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.