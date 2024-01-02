Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 32,847 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 857,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,847 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $145,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Borer Denton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 60,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day moving average is $174.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

