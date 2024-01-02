Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 50,114 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2,895.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,114 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PepsiCo by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.64.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo
In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.
View Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.