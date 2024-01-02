Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 50,114 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2,895.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,114 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PepsiCo by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.