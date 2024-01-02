Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 5,528 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,701,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,341,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.39. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

