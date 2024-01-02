Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $133,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

GM stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

