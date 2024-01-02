Comparing ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) & Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -211.26% -151.72% Endonovo Therapeutics -1,717.21% N/A -378.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Endonovo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$13.18 million ($2.80) -0.76 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 19.78 -$18.48 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ENDRA Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Endonovo Therapeutics.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ENDRA Life Sciences and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENDRA Life Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 324.53%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.