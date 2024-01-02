Comparing Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI) & WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) and WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Holiday Island and WEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A WEX 0 5 6 0 2.55

WEX has a consensus price target of $219.54, suggesting a potential upside of 12.84%. Given WEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WEX is more favorable than Holiday Island.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

97.5% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of WEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Holiday Island has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Holiday Island and WEX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WEX $2.50 billion 3.32 $201.44 million $6.20 31.38

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Holiday Island.

Profitability

This table compares Holiday Island and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A WEX 10.80% 32.16% 4.24%

Summary

WEX beats Holiday Island on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holiday Island

XA Interactive, Inc. develops and operates application for secondary recovery of oil and gas operations. It also engages in the digital advertising, electronic payment system, blockchain, natural resources, and electric vehicle charging station business. The company is based in Orlando, Florida.

About WEX

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to businesses and government agencies with fleets of commercial vehicles; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no physical card is presented. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to customers in travel, fintech, insurance, consumer bill pay, and media verticals, as well as businesses and financial institutions. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for consumer directed healthcare benefits and full-service benefit enrollment solutions. Its SaaS platform includes embedded payment solutions and plan administration services for consumer-directed health benefits; COBRA accounts; and benefit enrollment and administration services. This segment also provides custodial and depository services for health savings accounts; and payroll-related benefits. This segment markets its products through third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll providers, and health plans. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

