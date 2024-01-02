Comparing Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) & Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hyperfine and Heyu Biological Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 1 0 2.50 Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 112.05%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $6.81 million 11.78 -$73.16 million ($0.66) -1.70 Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 450.16 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Hyperfine and Heyu Biological Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Heyu Biological Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hyperfine.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -477.10% -43.01% -39.52% Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, suggesting that its share price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heyu Biological Technology beats Hyperfine on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

