Comparing PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) & E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru Group -14.60% -2.36% -2.02% E2open Parent -96.79% 2.99% 1.84%

Risk and Volatility

PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 E2open Parent 1 5 0 0 1.83

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PropertyGuru Group and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

PropertyGuru Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.61%. E2open Parent has a consensus target price of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. Given PropertyGuru Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru Group is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of E2open Parent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and E2open Parent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru Group $98.62 million 5.51 -$93.75 million ($0.10) -33.40 E2open Parent $652.22 million 2.04 -$648.70 million ($2.08) -2.11

PropertyGuru Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E2open Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PropertyGuru Group beats E2open Parent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers. PropertyGuru Group Limited provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

