Comparing Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) & Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY)

Epoxy (OTCMKTS:EPXY – Get Free Report) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Epoxy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Rover Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Epoxy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Epoxy and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epoxy N/A N/A N/A Rover Group 4.99% 5.44% 3.86%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epoxy 0 0 0 0 N/A Rover Group 0 5 2 0 2.29

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Epoxy and Rover Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Rover Group has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential downside of 23.02%. Given Rover Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than Epoxy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Epoxy and Rover Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epoxy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rover Group $174.01 million 11.22 -$21.98 million $0.05 217.60

Epoxy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rover Group.

Summary

Rover Group beats Epoxy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epoxy

(Get Free Report)

Epoxy, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a smart phone application. It serves as a platform for consumers to find business information, promotions, loyalty programs, and customer reviews. It also offers business owners to promote their products and services to the users. It operates under the Epoxy application brand. The company was founded by David Gasparine on November 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Rover Group

(Get Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Epoxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epoxy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.