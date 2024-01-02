Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.95 million, a PE ratio of 350.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. Research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Computer Task Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

