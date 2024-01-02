Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:CTG opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.95 million, a PE ratio of 350.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.18%. Research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
