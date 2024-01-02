Contrasting Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) & Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW)

Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Garden Stage and Nasdaq, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Garden Stage alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garden Stage 0 0 0 0 N/A Nasdaq 0 4 5 0 2.56

Nasdaq has a consensus target price of $61.36, indicating a potential upside of 5.54%. Given Nasdaq’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nasdaq is more favorable than Garden Stage.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A Nasdaq 18.40% 21.62% 5.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Garden Stage and Nasdaq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

72.5% of Nasdaq shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Nasdaq shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Garden Stage and Nasdaq’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nasdaq $6.00 billion 5.59 $1.13 billion $2.23 26.07

Nasdaq has higher revenue and earnings than Garden Stage.

Summary

Nasdaq beats Garden Stage on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garden Stage

(Get Free Report)

Garden Stage Limited is a financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of placing and underwriting services; securities dealing and brokerage services and asset management services. Garden Stage Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc. operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes, which include derivatives, commodities, cash equity, debt, structured products, and exchange traded products; and provides broker, clearing, settlement, and central depository services. This segment also handles assets, such as cash equities, equity derivatives, currencies, interest-bearing securities, commodities, energy products, and digital currencies. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indexes and financial products; operates listing platforms; investment insights and workflow solutions; and offers investor relations intelligence, ESG solutions, and governance solutions. The Anti-Financial Crime segment includes anti financial crime management solutions, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Market Surveillance, a market surveillance solution for markets and regulators; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Garden Stage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garden Stage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.